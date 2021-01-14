

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior PLC (SNR.L) issued a market update for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group said its fourth quarter performance was slightly ahead of the Board's previous expectations, although the lower level of activity first seen in second quarter 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19 on some of the key end markets, persisted for the remainder of 2020.



For the full year 2020, revenue is likely to be around 733 million pounds and the Group expects adjusted loss before tax to be slightly better than previous expectations.



