

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L) issued its trading update for the quarter to 31 December 2020. The Group's December quarter rent collection was ahead of September levels. The Group recorded 77% of December rent collected to date including amounts covered by rent deposits; 69% excluding deposits.



At 31 December 2020, the Group held rent deposits and bank guarantees totalling 16.5 million pounds, of which it will be able to utilise 2.1 million pounds against outstanding December rent.



At 31 December 2020, Group consolidated net debt (excluding joint ventures) was 470.8 million pounds, up from 402.3 million pounds at 30 September 2020.



