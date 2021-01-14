

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports rose for the third month in a row in November, albeit at a softer pace, and imports grew, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Thursday.



Merchandise exports rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.3 percent gain in October. In September, exports increased 0.7 percent.



In November, exports of chemical products, and machines and equipment increased, the agency said.



Imports increased 2.2 percent annually in November, after remaining unchanged in the prior month. In September, imports grew 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

