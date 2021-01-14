

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) said it has partnered with Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) to develop clinical-grade digital solutions for highly personalized fertility treatment.



Remote patient monitoring, cloud-based platform services and mobile, AI-enabled ultrasound diagnostics to support improved access to care and better outcomes in fertility treatment, Philips said in a statement.



Philips noted that the partnership builds on its expertise in maternal and fetal monitoring, its Pregnancy+ and Baby+ consumer engagement apps, ultrasound solutions and HealthSuite Cloud/AI platform.



