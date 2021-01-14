

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thunder Box, Inc., doing business as Sea to Summit North America, is recalling certain camping pots citing the risks for burn and scald, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves about 16,200 units of Sea to Summit Alpha and Sigma camping pots sold in the United States. In addition, about 2,050 were sold in Canada.



The aluminum Alpha and stainless-steel Sigma camping pots come with a black Nylon latch, which keeps the handle in the open position while in use, as well as a lid. These pots were sold in 1.2, 1.9, 2.7- and 3.7-liter sizes and are used for cooking while camping.



The Alpha pots are matte gray, and state 'Hard Anodised Compact Cooking System' below the name and size. The Sigma pots are polished stainless steel and black, and state 'Premium Stainless-Steel Compact Cooking System.'



The pots were manufactured in China and sold at REI stores and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at REI.com nationwide from January 2019 through November 2020 for between $40 and $130.



The recall involves only the pots with a black latch that does not have a screw. The pots were sold individually and as part of camping cookware sets.



According to the agency, the nylon latch can disengage from the pot and cause the handle to detach, posing burn and scald hazards.



The recall was initiated after the company received 10 reports of the latch disengaging or becoming damaged due to excessive heat exposure. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled Alpha and Sigma pots with a black Nylon latch and contact Sea to Summit for a free latch repair kit.



In similar incidents, Sunbeam Products, Inc. in November last year called back about 914,430 units of Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock multi-cookers for burn risks.



