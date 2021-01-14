

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Thursday, as regional shares rose, tracking positive global cues, on expectations of a large U.S. stimulus package from the the Democratic-led U.S. government.



President-elect Joe Biden is due to outline his proposals for massive fiscal stimulus later in the day.



The Indian rupee advanced to a 10-day high of 72.95 against the greenback from a 2-day low of 73.29 seen in the morning session. The rupee is seen facing resistance around the 70.00 level.



