

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.5 percent increase in November. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at 1.5 percent.



Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.9 percent annually in December and those for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.1 percent. Prices for health, and education increased by 3.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 3.4 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Core inflation rose to 1.5 percent in December from 1.4 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI fell 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de