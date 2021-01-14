

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is slated to release the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 9 and 10. Ahead of the release, the euro showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it retreated against the pound and the yen. Against the greenback, it was steady.



The euro was worth 126.35 against the yen, 1.0808 against the franc, 1.2151 against the greenback and 0.8897 against the pound at 7.25 am ET.



