

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Inc. said it will support the implementation by the U.S. authorities of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for passengers traveling to the United States.



Beginning January 26, the U.S. government will require all passengers two years of age and older traveling to the country from any international location to test negative for COVID-19 within three calendar days of departure.



American said it is working closely with U.S. authorities as it implements this new order.



The company will also take care of any affected customers by assisting them with rebooking options.



The company already offers preflight coronavirus testing in many destinations. The company had begun the testing for flights to some international routes in early October as it was preparing to open up international travel.



American Airlines, in partnership with LetsGetChecked, offers a convenient FDA EUA-authorized at-home COVID-19 testing option.



The company in November last year had launched an app that would help customers to streamline travel requirements due to COVID-19 restrictions.



American Airlines' mobile app, called VeriFLY, helps travelers easily understand coronavirus testing and documentation requirements for their destination.



After verifying that the traveler's data matches the country's requirements, the app displays either a pass or a fail message.



