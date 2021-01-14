

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) said that its Cargo Aircraft Management subsidiary has agreed to buy two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft from Air Canada of Montreal, convert them from passenger to freighter configuration, and lease them back to Air Canada.



ATSG noted that the first aircraft will be inducted for conversion in March 2021. Both are expected to be redelivered to Air Canada by the end of 2021.



In November 2020, Air Canada announced its strategic plan to use converted freighters to grow its cargo business across the global supply chain in response to evolving opportunities in the air freight market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

