

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 deaths are up by 10 percent or more in 25 states across the United States, as per latest data published by COVID Tracking Project.



Over the past week, an average of more than 3,300 deaths from coronavirus infection occurred in the country every day, which marks an increase of 217 percent from mid-November, according to Johns Hopkins University.



With 3968 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 384764, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins.



During the same period, 230451 new cases have been reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 23077259.



A total of 130,833 patients are admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter Thursday. Out of this, 23,760 patients are being treated in ICU.



Acting Secretary Christopher Miller said that on Wednesday, 1,463,900 additional COVID vaccines were distributed to the American people, bringing the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country to 29,107,500.



An ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects that there will be more than 90,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States in the next three weeks.



On Thursday, Germany reported its highest single-day coronavirus death toll - 1,244.



In its World Report 2021 published Wednesday, Human Rights Watch accused Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro of sabotaging efforts to slow spread of Covid-19.



The World Health Organization urged wealthy nations to help bridge a global vaccine inequity gap. 'There are populations out there who want and who need vaccines who are not going to get them unless or until we begin to share better,' Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program, said at a news conference on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

