

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TD.TO) agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business.



The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.



Wells Fargo's Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business provides loans and leases covering a full range of commercial equipment for businesses across Canada. The business has about C$1.5 billion in assets and more than 120 employees. It is headquartered in Mississauga, with regional offices across the country, including Montreal and Calgary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

