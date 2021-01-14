

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer electronic products maker Belkin has announced a voluntary recall of Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition that was sold in Apple retail stores and online on Apple and Belkin's sites because of fire and shock safety hazards.



Belkin has recalled about 2,2800 Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition due to a manufacturing defect in the power supply unit that can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.



No incidents or injuries have been connected to the charger, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall products were sold between July 2020 and October 2020 for about $80.



he wireless charging stand has a 10,000mAh power capacity and can charge at 10W speed for phones that support it. Belkin has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled portable wireless chargers. The company will also give refunds to anyone who owns the recalled charger.



