

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), said it has completed its acquisition of Smart wearables maker Fitbit Inc. (FIT), which has a community of more than 29 million active users.



Google repeated that it will protect Fitbit users' privacy. Google said it has worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations, including a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data.



Google will also maintain access to Android APIs that enable devices like fitness trackers and smart watches to interoperate with Android smartphones.



Further, the company will continue to allow Fitbit users to choose to connect to third-party services, with which they will still be able to sync favorite health and fitness apps to Fitbit account.



Fitbit's latest and most advanced health and fitness smartwatch, Fitbit Sense, features stress management tools and new ways to manage heart health, including an ECG app to assess heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or Afib.



With its latest tracker, Inspire 2, Fitbit brought an enhanced design and features, including Active Zone Minutes, to its most accessible device. Fitbit added a new Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app which lets one track and see changes in heart rate variability, breathing rate and oxygen saturation.



According to Google, these newest devices and services help one better manage health and wellness.



Google said it will work closely to create new devices and services to help enhance users' knowledge, success, health and happiness.



The company said, 'We're confident the combination of Fitbit's leading technology, product expertise and health and wellness innovation with the best of Google's AI, software and hardware will drive more competition in wearables and make the next generation of devices better and more affordable.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de