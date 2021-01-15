

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) issued a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group said trading across its end markets in the final quarter was broadly in line with the trends experienced in October, with Group performance lower than September base case, which assumed a progressive improvement in Civil Aerospace in the fourth quarter.



For the full year 2020, the Group expects to deliver results for the Group in line with its guidance. The Group continues to project: Group revenue of 1.7 billion pounds; and underlying operating profit to be in the middle of the 180 million pounds to 200 million pounds range.



The Group will release its full year results on 4 March 2021.



