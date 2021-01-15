

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group PLC (BWNG.L) said its Group revenue declined 8.8% for the 18 weeks to 2nd January 2021. Product revenue fell 8.9%, during the third quarter. Financial Services revenue was down 8.3%.



The Group continues to trade in line with its expectations and expects to deliver fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of between 84 million pounds and 86 million pounds. Fiscal year 2021 year-end net debt is now expected to be in the range of 285 million pounds to 305 million pounds.



