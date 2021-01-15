

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, said it recorded continued strong rent collection for the full year to 31 December 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The Group reported that, for the year ending 31 December 2020, to date it has collected 98 percent of all rents.



In respect of UK rents payable in advance relating to the first quarter of 2021, as at 14 January, the Group had received 88 percent of the 63 million pounds of rent due. The Group noted that this represents a higher collection level than at the equivalent time in each of the three previous quarters.



