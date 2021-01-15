

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) said James Lenton has informed the Board of his wish to step down as Chief Financial Officer. The Board has commenced a search for his successor.



James Lenton said: 'Following successful completion of the rights issue, VIA Outlets disposal and induction of the new Chair of the Board and CEO, I feel now is the right time to look for a new opportunity.'



Hammerson noted that James will continue as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the company until his successor has joined.



