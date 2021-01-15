

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said that the UK's Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation of suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by the company, its subsidiaries and associated persons, which was announced on 1 August 2017.



The company said that the SFO is taking no further action in respect of the matter. BAT remains committed to the highest standards in the conduct of its business.



Separately, the SFO confirmed that it has concluded its investigation into British American Tobacco, its subsidiaries and associated persons, following extensive investigation and a comprehensive review of the available evidence. The evidence in the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution as defined in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.



