

French consumer prices remained unchanged in December, as initially estimated, final data released by the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer prices remained stable on a yearly basis in December, as initially estimated, after rising 0.2 percent in November.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, the same rate as seen in November and in line with the flash estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices remained unchanged annually, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



On month, the prices were up 0.2 percent, as seen in November. Both annual and monthly rates matched the preliminary estimate published on January 6.



Data showed that core inflation halved to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in November.



Food prices grew 1 percent annually, while manufactured goods prices declined 0.9 percent. Prices of services and those of tobacco climbed 0.7 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively. At the same time, energy prices were down 7 percent.



