

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and new Covid-19 infections in China cut into optimism about a global economic recovery.



Germany, Europe's biggest economy, today passed two million coronavirus cases as countries tighten restrictions to curb the spread of new, more contagious strains of the disease.



Portugal imposed a new nationwide lockdown while Britain requires negative tests for entry. Fresh curbs on populations were announced from Brazil to Lebanon. Amid fears of surging cases, Germany is considering a 'mega-lockdown'.



France is introducing tougher restrictions for anyone entering the country from outside the EU.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,642 after gaining 0.3 percent on Thursday.



In stock-specific action, Bouygues edged down slightly after its telecommunications arm unveiled a strategic plan for the next five years aiming to become the second biggest telecoms operator in mobile in France.



In economic releases, French consumer prices remained unchanged in December, as initially estimated, final data released by the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices remained stable on a yearly basis in December, as initially estimated, after rising 0.2 percent in November.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, the same rate as seen in November and in line with the flash estimate.



