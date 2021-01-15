

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTECH) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.20 compared to $0.16, a year ago. Net income to shareholders increased year-on-year to $539.64 million from $426.46 million. Third quarter revenues were $2.62 billion compared to $2.54 billion, a year ago.



HCL Technologies Limited along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in providing a range of IT and Business Services, Engineering and R&D services and Products & Platforms services. The company is incorporated in India.



