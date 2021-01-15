

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oi prices fell sharply on Friday as fresh lockdowns across Europe and signs of new outbreaks in China revived worries about fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude fell 1.8 percent to $55.38 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.5 percent at $52.77.



Germany, Europe's biggest economy, today passed two million coronavirus cases as countries tighten restrictions to curb the spread of new, more contagious strains of the disease.



Portugal imposed a new nationwide lockdown while Britain requires negative tests for entry. Fresh curbs on populations were announced from Brazil to Lebanon. Amid fears of surging cases, Germany is considering a 'mega-lockdown'.



France is introducing tougher restrictions for anyone entering the country from outside the EU.



Elsewhere, China has put millions of people in lockdown in response to new outbreaks of Covid-19 in the north and northeast.



Concerns over rising Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on the commodity after the U.S. government blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and ten other companies over alleged military links.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de