

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices continued to decline in December, as initially estimated, final data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.8 percent fall in November, as estimated.



The core inflation was 0.1 percent in December.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, same as seen in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December versus a 0.1 percent growth in the initial estimate.



On an annual basis, the HICP fell 0.6 percent in December, following a 0.8 percent in the prior month, as estimated.



