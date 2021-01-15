

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix, Arizona-based Scalpa Inc. has recalled Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream citing risk of poisoning as it failed to meet child resistant packaging requirements, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 10,000 units of the Anesthestic Cream in a 10 gram black and white tube with a white cap. 'SCALPANUMB' and 'Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream' are printed on the label.



The affected product's expiration date is marked as EXP 202307 on the crimped end of the tube. Batch number 1000000101, Code: C1 and the UPC code 857076008689 are printed on the outside of the box.



The products were manufactured in China and sold at Scalpashop.com and Amazon.com from February 2020 through November 2020 for about $18.



The agency noted that the product contains the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA. The packaging of the recalled product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.



However, the company has not received any adverse reports related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled Scalpa Numb cream and contact the company for a full refund or store credit.



In similar recalls citing failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement, GSK Consumer Healthcare in December called back about 433,600 units of five Excedrin Brands as they contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen.



In October, Rocky Mountain Oils called back Wintergreen Essential Oil and Oil Blends for the same concerns.



