

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Groupe Novasep SAS's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for about 725 million euros in cash, the two companies said Friday.



Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business provides contract manufacturing services for vaccines and therapies to biotechnology companies as well as large biopharma customers. The business will be part of Thermo Fisher's Pharma Services business within the Laboratory Products and Services Segment.



Novasep's viral vector business has two locations in Seneffe and Gosselies, Belgium. It offers more than 7,000 square meters of clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity.



Founded more than 20 years ago, the business has about 400 employees with substantial operational and technical expertise in a broad range of viral vector classes, and estimated 2020 revenue of 80 million euros, or about $95 million.



'Novasep's viral vector business is an excellent strategic fit as Thermo Fisher continues to expand its capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies globally. The addition of their manufacturing capabilities in Europe complements our four development and manufacturing sites in North America,' said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher.



