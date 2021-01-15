

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Total (TOT, TTA.L) said Friday that it will not renew its membership in the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. trade association for the oil and natural gas industry, due to disagreements over their climate-related policies and activities.



Total alleged that the American Petroleum Institute or API maintains its support for the rollback of U.S. regulation on methane emissions, which the company opposed in November 2019.



Total also alleged API is part of the Transportation Fairness Alliance, which is opposed to subsidies for electric vehicles. API expresses differing positions regarding the carbon pricing principle.



Moreover, API gave its support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States' participation in the Paris Agreement, Total said.



In February 2020, BP had said that it would leave American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers and the Western States Petroleum Association, due to material differences regarding policy positions on carbon pricing.



