

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, bucking the weak trend seen across Europe, even as the mood remained cautious and the broad market struggled to find significant support.



The benchmark SMI, which kept moving along the flat line during much of the day's session, ended with a gain of 26.25 points or 0.24% at 10,877.06. The index, which edged down to 10,825.23 at the start, touched a high of 10,901.20 in late afternoon trades.



ABB ended 3.35% down. Givaudan and Sika lost 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Richemont, Swatch Group, LafargeHolcim and Geberit ended lower by 1 to 1.25%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group both ended nearly 0.5% down.



Among the gainers, Novartis surged up 2.2%. The drugmaker has secured a breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ligelizumab drug to treat chronic spontaneous urticarial.



Roche Holding gained nearly 1.5% after announcing that the European Commission has approved its influenza treatment Xofluza.



Swisscom and Partners Group both moved up nearly 1%, while Alcon and Nestle posted modest gains.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, OC Oerlikon Corp shed more than 4%. Temenos Group shed about 3.45% and Kuehne Nagel lost 2.65%, while EMS Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, Adecco, Schindler, Cembra Money Bank and Clariant lost 1.6 to 2%.



Switzerland reported 2,396 new coronavirus cases on Friday, lower than Thursday's figure of 2,474 new cases. On Wednesday, the country saw more than 3,000 new cases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de