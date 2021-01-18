Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival Drives Forward with Vision to Digitalize Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival kicked off on the morning of January 12 with this year's focus on chip design and fintech to explore how urban digitalization in Shanghai empowers the integrated circuit (IC) industry through financial innovation.

Lv Ming, President of Shanghai Lingang Group, discussed how Caohejing Hi-Tech Park has taken the lead in developing the digital economy by utilizing the well-developed electronic information industry. In the process, Caohejing Hi-Tech Park brought together many leading enterprises in integrated circuits, AI technology, cloud computing, big data and internet-related service industries to promote integrative development. With the aim of forming industrial clusters and building an industrial ecology, it is now one of the largest hubs of the digital economy in Shanghai as well as a hub of innovation, service, headquarters and flow-based open economy.

The carnival also marked the celebratory launch ceremony for the 10th anniversary of Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone.

The 2020 Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Science and Technology Innovation Index Map was also published and unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 5th Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival. This event coincided with the release of the 4th issue of the park's innovation index report series.

Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival in Shanghai Plays Host to First FinTech Competition

The first FinTech competition of the Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival was held on January 13. The competition was hosted by the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd., and organized by the Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Development Corporation and the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Asset Management Co., Ltd, and supported by Deutsche Bank (China) Co. Ltd.

Liu Wei, Vice President of Lingang Group said: "In the era of the digital economy, digital technology and FinTech will support China's digital economy". Lingang Group understands that many micro, small and medium-sized technological enterprises are facing difficulties such as obtaining financing and the high cost of financing. Innovative financial technology can bring new solutions to corporate financing problems.

In the afternoon, the final pitch began. The nine participating enterprises of MagicTrade Tech, Onchain Tech, NINGTON, Korange, HEXINFO, AlphaInsight, Meridian, FANHAN INFO, and JINGZHI Netword Technology successfully entered the final stage. All the winners were decided through pitches and on-the-spot questions from judges. The winner was JINGZHI Netword Technology, second prize was Onchain Tech, FANHAN INFO, and HEXINFO, and third prize was MagicTrade Tech, NINGTON, Korange, AlphaInsight, and Meridian

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421846/5th_Caohejing_High_Tect_Carnival.jpg