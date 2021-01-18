

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined for the first time in six months in November, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial output dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to October's 4 percent increase and the flash estimate of nil growth. This was the first fall in six months.



Shipments fell 1.2 percent, in contrast to previous month's 4.9 percent increase. The rate was revised from -0.9 percent estimated previously.



Inventories were down 1.5 percent, bigger than the preliminary estimate of -1.1 percent but slower than the 1.8 percent drop seen a month ago.



The inventory ratio came in at -2.2 percent versus -3.3 percent in October and the preliminary estimate of -1.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 3.9 percent, data showed.



The capacity utilization rate dropped 2.9 percent on month in November.



