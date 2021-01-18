

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) said Johnathan Ford will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer and from the Board due to personal reasons. He will leave Centrica on 31 January 2021. The Group appointed Kate Ringrose as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Kate Ringrose has been with Centrica for 16 years. He was most recently the Group Financial Controller. Kate will also join the Centrica Board as an Executive Director.



Johnathan Ford, outgoing Group Chief Financial Officer, said: 'I am pleased to have been involved in the initial stages of the turnaround of Centrica and I am disappointed I will not be able to see it through to its conclusion.'



