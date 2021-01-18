

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) issued a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group said its trading in the final months of 2020 was slightly ahead of management's expectations, driven by higher volumes and margins. Net debt at the end of December 2020 was approximately 110 million pounds. Devro plc said the expected outturn for Group underlying operating profit is around the upper end of current analyst expectations.



The Group will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 2 March 2021.



