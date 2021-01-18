

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Monday as surging Covid cases and worsening U.S.-China relations sparked concerns about a slow recovery from the pandemic.



Encouraging GDP and industrial production data from China helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The benchmark DAX slid 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,772 after losing 1.4 percent on Friday.



Aareal Bank was moving down 0.7 percent. The bank said it expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year.



Fraport fell 2.3 percent. The company reported that Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 18.8 million passengers in 2020, a decline of 73.4 percent from prior year.



Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport were down by 58.7 percent year-on-year to 212,235 takeoffs and landings in 2020.



