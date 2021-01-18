

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Reply has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to develop industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Energy, and Telco customers. Through the agreement, the Reply Group of companies will work with organizations of virtually all sizes and allow them to deliver consistent improvements on their business processes using advanced AWS technologies.



Andy Isherwood, Managing Director EMEA, Amazon Web Services, said: 'Through this new agreement, Reply's existing customers are set to benefit from the added investment that both our organisations will make. For new customers, it gives them an AWS Premier Consulting Partner they can turn to with deep expertise in AWS and the ability to help their organization accelerate innovation and digital transformation.'



