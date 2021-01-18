

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday as the Covid vaccination program expanded to cover over-70s.



Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he remained hopeful of easing lockdown restrictions by March.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 6,733 after losing 1 percent on Friday.



Falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with BP Plc losing 2.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declining 1.6 percent.



British Airways-owner IAG fell over 2 percent and easyJet tumbled 3 percent as investors react to tighter travel restrictions. The United Kingdom will be closing all travel corridors from today in order to 'protect against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains.'



Centrica declined 2.2 percent. The utility said Johnathan Ford will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer and from the Board due to personal reasons.



AstraZeneca rose 0.6 percent. The British pharmaceutical company and Daiichi Sankyo Co. announced that Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de