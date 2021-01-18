

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Lee Jae Yong, Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, has been sentenced to 2.5 years of imprisonment by a Court in South Korea. The judgment was issued in a bribery case which was a retrial of a prior case involving former President Park Geun-hye.



In 2017, Lee Jae Yong was jailed as he was found guilty in the bribery scandal. After one year, he was released as the tenure of his punishment was suspended. The Supreme Court in South Korea ordered a new trial in the case in 2019.



Lee Jae Yong is the de facto head of Samsung Electronics. His father Lee Kun-hee was the Chairman of Samsung Group. Lee Kun-hee passed away in October, 2020.



