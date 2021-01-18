

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates or LCC has recalled select LCC milk chocolate products citing the possible presence of foreign objects, mainly brittle plastic pieces, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The affected products include Hazelnut Five Star Bar; Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar; Almond Five Star Bar; Granola Five Star Bar; Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds; Milk Chocolate Almond Bark; and Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain.



These products with various UPC and LOT codes and best by dates can be found within a variety of other gift packages, boxes and baskets. The affected items were distributed through retailers and distributors across all fifty states and in the company's three Vermont retail stores.



The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After initial investigations, LCC issued an alert and called back all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.



However, the company has not received any consumer reports regarding adverse health effects due to the contamination.



Customers are asked to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any affected products.



In similar recalls, O&H Danish Bakery, Inc. in mid December called back 3,173 units of Almond Kringle sold in Trader Joe's retail stores in nine states citing the possible presence of undeclared Pecans.



