

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has agreed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide genomic sequencing to identify new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Quest will assist the CDC in conducting a large-scale longitudinal genomic survey of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using a random set of samples collected from the company's labs across the U.S.



Quest Diagnostics is a member of the SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) consortium, which launched in May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de