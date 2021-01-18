

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation slowed to a four-year low in December, the National Statistical Institute reported Monday.



Consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent annually, following a 0.4 percent rise in November. A similar slower rate was last seen in December 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent, but faster than the 0.1 percent gain posted in November.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent on month but remained flat on a yearly basis in December.



In the whole year of 2020, consumer price inflation was 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de