Caroline Gibert, David Marcus and Zélie Saint-Zéby have been promoted to Managing Director.Paris/London/Zurich - Flexstone Partners, a leading asset manager specialised in small and mid-cap global private equity markets, today announces that Caroline Gibert, David Marcus and Zélie Saint-Zéby have been promoted to Managing Director. "David and Zélie both joined in 2011 and are our two most experienced investment directors. They have both made exceptional contributions to our investment...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...