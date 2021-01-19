

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) said TechnipFMC plans to offer $850 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private offering. TechnipFMC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with cash on hand, to: fully repay and terminate certain of TechnipFMC's existing indebtedness, pay fees and expenses related to the spin-off and provide working capital and for general corporate purposes for TechnipFMC.



TechnipFMC plc said the planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC, and Technip Energies, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.



