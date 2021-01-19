

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported that its third quarter performance was better than it projected. Organic revenue growth was 7% and total revenue growth was 10% at constant exchange rates.



Experian plc estimates fourth quarter organic revenue growth will be in the range of 3-5%, against a strong prior year comparative. For the full year ending 31 March 2021, the Group expects benchmark EBIT in the range of $1.36 billion - $1.38 billion.



Experian will release full year results on 19 May 2021.



