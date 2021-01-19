

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company Plc (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) said it appointed Bhavesh Mistry as Chief Financial Officer. Bhavesh is expected to join British Land no later than August 1, 2021.



Bhavesh will become an Executive Director and join the Main Board, the company added. Until Bhavesh joins, David Walker will continue as Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Bhavesh is currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Tesco PLC, a position he has held for over two years. Prior to that he spent more than five years at Whitbread PLC, where he was Finance Director of Whitbread Hotels & Restaurants. He has previously held senior positions in finance and strategy at Virgin Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev and qualified as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG.



Simon Carter, Chief Executive said: '...His deep expertise in finance and wealth of experience in business transformation in fast moving industries will be invaluable as we continue to move our business forward and deliver against our strategic priorities.'



