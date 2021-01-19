

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said that Alan Davy, Director, Operations will step down from the Management Board on 31st January 2021 and will leave the company on 31st May 2021.



Alan joined BAT in 1988 and has been with the Group for 32 years, 8 years of which as a member of the Management Board.



The company noted that Zafar Khan, currently Group Head of New Categories Operations, will succeed Alan as Director, Operations and will be appointed to the Management Board effective 1st February 2021. Zafar started with BAT in his home country of Pakistan 24 years ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de