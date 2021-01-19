

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter group sales increased 9 percent from last year, driven by Branded sales growth of 12.1 percent. Meanwhile, non-branded sales declined 2.7 percent.



In its trading statement for 13 weeks ended December 26, the company noted that grocery sales increased 12.7 percent for the quarter, and Sweet treats sales edged up 0.6 percent.



Online sales continues to grow strongly with third-quarter sales up 90 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company now expects trading profit to be in the range of 145 million pounds to 150 million pounds after increasing fourth-quarter marketing investment.



In the previous year, the company's trading profit was 132.6 million pounds.



Following the delivery of another strong period of trading, the company said it will continue to increase its investment in brand advertising and has further new product development planned for quarter four.



