

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consultancy company Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) Tuesday said it has entered into a new agreement with Spirit Energy to partner on the delivery of late life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields. The five-year consolidated services contract is valued at $130 million.



The contract will employ around 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal and a small support team in Aberdeen.



Under the contract, Wood would use its experience and capability in late life asset optimisation and management to extend field life, and lower costs. It would also reduce late life carbon intensity across the Hub's offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal on the northwest coast of England.



Craig Shanaghey, Wood's President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, '...our new partnership with Spirit Energy which will see Wood apply our decades of experience in intelligent operations, maintenance and integrity solutions to deliver a sustainable next chapter for the field.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de