

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German economic sentiment improved in January despite the uncertainty over the further course of the lockdown, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed 6.8 points to 61.8 in January. The reading was above the expected level of 60.0.



The current situation index climbed slightly to -66.4 from -66.5 in December. The expected level was -68.5.



'The results of the ZEW Financial Market Survey in January show that export expectations in particular have risen significantly,' ZEW President Achim Wambach commented on the current expectations.



The financial market experts' sentiment concerning the economic development of the euro area increased 3.9 points to 58.3 points in January. In contrast, the indicator for the current economic situation decreased 3.2 points to minus 78.9 points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

