

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $4.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $11.74 billion from $9.96 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.36 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $12.08 vs. $4.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.47 -Revenue (Q4): $11.74 Bln vs. $9.96 Bln last year.



