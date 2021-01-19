

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reduced its fourth quarter outlook. The company said, based on preliminary results, it expects fourth quarter revenue of approximately $1.15 billion as compared with prior guidance of $1.23 to $1.29 billion, and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $285 to $295 million as compared with prior guidance of $335 to $355 million.



FMC Corp. expects solid 2020 full-year results, with approximately 7 percent organic revenue growth and 2 to 3 percent adjusted EBITDA growth, despite approximately $250 million FX headwinds.



The company expects 2021 outlook at or somewhat above long-range plan targets of 5 to 7 percent revenue growth and 7 to 9 percent adjusted EBITDA growth.



'Despite the global pandemic and the near-term operational challenges, we delivered a solid 2020 and remain highly confident in our 2021 outlook and our ability to deliver FMC's long-range growth plan targets,' said Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

