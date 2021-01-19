Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AR23 ISIN: US0441861046 Ticker-Symbol: AHT 
Frankfurt
19.01.21
08:13 Uhr
69,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5071,0013:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC69,500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.